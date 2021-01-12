Free 12-week webinar series covers array of equine topics

Share











The education series previously known as “Lunch and Learn” run by the Palm Beach International Equestrian Centre is going virtual for this year and will feature 12 weeks of informative topics for equestrians.

The free sessions are held each Thursday from 6pm to 7pm (EST), starting with a presentation by podiatrist Dr Elizabeth Davis, from the Wellington Regional Medical Center, titled “Ouch my aching feet!” on January 14.

The next session is “Tips for Maintaining Overall Equine Health and Longevity”, with Palm Beach Equine Clinic veterinarians Drs Marilyn Connor, Ryan Lukens, and Tyler Davis.

The series is being hosted on Zoom, and all participants will be automatically entered to win a luxury item from Karina Brez Jewelry.

» Register for each session here.

Subsequent sessions are: