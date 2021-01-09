When less is more: Magnesium and “brain food” for your horse

Share











Malcolm Green of British-based horse supplement company EquiFeast looks at the use of magnesium and other “brain-impairing” chemicals in horse feeds.

Quiz: If someone put salt in your coffee what would you do?

1. Add loads of sugar

2. Add more salt and Bovril and turn it into a savoury drink

3. Throw it away and start again without salt

It’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? It can be very difficult to overcome a fundamental flaw in your horse’s diet by adding more stuff. Yet that is exactly what thousands of riders do every day without realising it. They feed diets with brain-impairing chemicals in them and then pile in more brain-impairing chemicals (marketed as calmers) and expect the world to be all honey and roses. Our approach is different from many other feed companies.

So what are these brain-impairing chemicals in our horse feeds?

Magnesium

Seems innocuous enough, doesn’t it? In days gone by it made sense to add magnesium to magnesium-deficient cereal-based feeds. Few people feed their horses like that anymore and high fibre/forage diets have plenty of magnesium in them1.

Oral magnesium is a sedative 3,4,5,6,7,8. The biochemists tell us how it sedates and the equine scientists have recently shown a comparable effect to the veterinary drug Acepromazine (Sedalin) 4,5.

Magnesium is poorly regulated in the body 7,8,13. The pro-magnesium lobby tells you the more you feed the more is excreted in urine and faeces. That is true but it explains only a proportion of the extra magnesium. In the experimental diets of Hintz & Schryver9,10 the more they fed the more was retained. And the retained portion is bigger than either of the excreted ones. Here is the graph from their 1972 paper. Pretty clear isn’t it?

Academics have looked at adding magnesium with no behavioural benefits reported5. Facebook threads report some horses getting on well with magnesium and others the reverse.

We have been monitoring customer feedback on magnesium’s effect on horses since 2011. Obviously, this is anecdotal but these are our conclusions:

Horses don’t seem to overdose on the naturally occurring magnesium in grass and hay (mostly bound to the chlorophyll molecule). Have millions of years of evolution sorted this out? Hintz & Schryver speculated on this but never tested it experimentally10. Artificial sources of magnesium used in feeds and supplements seem to elevate blood magnesium levels and cause problems for the brain. Hintz & Schryver demonstrated this9,19.

When we start our client’s horses on “no artificial magnesium diets”, 97% stick with that11.

Sugars and starches

The vast majority of the horses that are referred to us are already on modern high-fibre diets though there can be a lot of starch and sugar in some pasture and hay and some conditioning feeds.

We try to get sugars and starches down in diets – more because of the negative impacts on ulcers, colic and laminitis than for the behavioural issues. There is evidence that, except for the hardest working horses, who may need some carbohydrates for glycogen replenishment after very hard work, modern high fibre, high oil diets are very capable of producing top-quality performances12.

GABA agonists and other herbal ingredients

Sorry that this sounds rather technical but if I list a bunch of them for you, you will probably find most of them quite familiar: chamomile, devil’s claw, eugenol (active ingredient in aniseed, fennel and licorice), hops, kava kava, lavender, passionflower, rauwolfia, skullcap and valerian.

But you will probably be very surprised when I tell you that the GABA agonist you have probably heard of most is Diazepam (Valium). There are several herbal feed and supplement products on the market in the UK and Europe that hit the same receptor in the brain as Valium.

In North America, the US Equestrian Federation has every one of those listed above on its prohibited lists. Some are already on the FEI prohibited substances list as well. Evidence that for some horses they work, perhaps?

Our view is that, though some horses respond well to these herbal drugs, our approach is to improve brain function rather than dampen it down so we try to eliminate them from diets.

Why is brain function so important?

We have all read the idea that, because they are prey animals, horses should be naturally nervous and spooky. I don’t feel comfortable with that argument. To me, horses should be good at assessing the risks in their environment. I think a horse that can’t tell the difference between a sparrow and a lion or that spooks at the whiteboards is more likely to run into trouble than to keep safe. So our approach to having a calm horse is not to dampen down the spook response – as magnesium does4 – but to do our very best to get the brain working as well as possible.

Once that is achieved our horses can realise that there are very few apex predators in Britain. And then they learn to concentrate on their rider and their work without fear or tension. Every rider’s dream.

Nutrients that are required for good brain function

Eliminating brain impairing nutrients is the first part of our whole diet approach to horse behaviour and function. For a lucky few that is all that needs to be done. But there are nutrients that are either in short supply in modern diets or that get used up rapidly during stress or excitement that seem to benefit many horses when used correctly. But that is a topic for another article.

» Further reading: No Added Magnesium Diets

