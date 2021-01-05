Spotted hunter chosen as Breyer’s special festival horse

Share











Striking hunter mare Danash’s Northern Tempest has been chosen as the headliner for the 2021 edition of the popular model horse expo, BreyerFest, and a model has been created in her honor.

BreyerFest’s Horse of a Different Color festival has named the seven-year-old Friesian-Appaloosa cross mare, nicknamed Dani, as its 2021 Celebration Horse for the event at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington in July, following her underdog story in US hunter rings.

It is the icing on the cake for owner/rider Laura Reece Palm Beach Sport Horses and trainer Ashley Glica of ATG Equestrian, after Dani was named Circuit Champion in USHJA 2′ Hunters at ESP’s Holiday Finale in Florida this week. The colourful mare also won the Marshall & Sterling Medal Class and competed in the 15-17 Children’s Equitation division with Francesca Moore in the irons.

The model of the Celebration Horse is included with every three-day BreyerFest ticket and is not available in stores.

“We are just over the moon about Breyer choosing Dani as their 2021 Celebration Horse,” Reece said. “Dani really has been an incredibly special horse for me, bringing me back into the show ring after a long time away, and she really captures the hearts of everyone she meets both in person and over social media. We are truly humbled and grateful for this amazing opportunity and look forward to more ribbons and BreyerFest 2021!”

Breyer Animal Creations began as the Breyer Molding Company in 1950s Chicago. Its first model horse, the #57 Western Horse, made its appearance as a special order, and the resulting flood of requests resulted in its official inception. Today it is one of the world’s top collectible model horse manufacturers, and each year hosts its major collectible and equestrian event, BreyerFest, in Kentucky. This year’s event is from July 16 to 18.

Danash’s Northern Tempest (Danash K x Chief’s Bold Angel) is registered with Friesian Heritage Horse & Sporthorse International as well as with the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF). She was bred in Michigan by Jessica Bowman of North Horse Farm in Cheboygan. She was bought as a youngster by Jessica Collins and relocated to southern Florida where she was slowly started under Brandy Rivas at Equines and Equestrians in Southwest Ranches. In 2017 she was purchased by Palm Beach Sport Horses, and makes her home at ATG Equestrian in Loxahatchee.

Dani has quickly become an exceptional sport horse, winning Circuit Champion in Rusty Stirrup at ESP in 2019-2020 as well as several notable ribbons in Hunter Derby, USHJA, and Green Hunter Classes at the 2020 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington, Florida. She has also spent the fall perfecting her style in the hunter ring, including numerous USHJA National Hunter Derbies and the Low Children’s Hunter classes.

While Dani is not the typical hunter horse, she is a shining example of her lineage’s versatility and a divergence from the typical sporthorses seen in Wellington. She has a fast-growing following on social media, and has her own Instagram account, @danithewonderhorse. She is the Fall 2020 cover model for Equine America magazine, and along with Laura Reece of Palm Beach Sporthorses was the October 2020 cover for Wellington Magazine. She was profiled in Chronicle of the Horse in early 2020, has starred in numerous fun and fashion photoshoots, and was chosen to appear in an editorial for famed children’s photographer Olesja Mueller for publication in La Belle Kidz magazine.