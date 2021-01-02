Stronach Group backs PETA’s stance on US racehorse sales to South Korea

Share











A major American racetrack owner is on the same page as the animal rights advocacy group PETA over the sale of US racehorses to South Korea.

PETA has highlighted the case of American stallion Private Vow, who ran in the 2006 Kentucky Derby. Evidence shows that Private Vow was sold to South Korea for stud duty in 2014 and ended up being slaughtered for meat on July 22, 2020.

He had sired 196 foals in the US and South Korea.

His sons Normal Classic and Private Man were slaughtered on August 11 and September 10, respectively, according to PETA.

PETA wants a ban the sale of North American Thoroughbreds to South Korean racing interests, and support for its position has come from The Stronach Group, which owns several major racetracks across the US.

Stronach Group chairwoman and president Belinda Stronach said: “The Stronach Group is urging all North American auction companies, breeders, and owners to develop policies that prohibit the sale of Thoroughbred racehorses or broodmares to South Korea without the meaningful and binding assurances that these noble animals will be protected after their racing and breeding careers.”

PETA is pushing the Korea Racing Authority to introduce a retirement system modeled on the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, allocate 2% of prize money to aftercare, end its support for horse slaughter, and ensure that imported North American horses will not be slaughtered.

“The over 400 American racehorses exported to South Korea every year deserve peaceful retirements, not terrifying deaths on a slaughterhouse floor,” PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said.

“PETA is calling on North America’s Thoroughbred horse racing industry to stop selling horses to South Korea until the slaughter ends.”