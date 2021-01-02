Best-read racing stories: Barefoot racehorses, California Chrome, and racism in US racing
Thoroughbred Racing Commentary has released an online magazine featuring its five best-read stories of 2020, as well as a look at TRC Global Rankings World Champion of 2020, Almond Eye.
The issue’s articles:
- Why California Chrome is so appealing to Japanese breeders
- Prince Bandar talks for the first time about events at the Saudi Cup
- The sad history of racism in American racing
- Jeremy Brummitt: Striking gold on the other side of the world
- The farrier who can change a horseshoe in seconds — thanks to a small 3D printer in his workshop