Best-read racing stories: Barefoot racehorses, California Chrome, and racism in US racing

Share











Thoroughbred Racing Commentary has released an online magazine featuring its five best-read stories of 2020, as well as a look at TRC Global Rankings World Champion of 2020, Almond Eye.

The issue’s articles:

Why California Chrome is so appealing to Japanese breeders

Prince Bandar talks for the first time about events at the Saudi Cup

The sad history of racism in American racing

Jeremy Brummitt: Striking gold on the other side of the world

The farrier who can change a horseshoe in seconds — thanks to a small 3D printer in his workshop

» Read the issue here.