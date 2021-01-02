Horsetalk.co.nz

Best-read racing stories: Barefoot racehorses, California Chrome, and racism in US racing

California Chrome is the cover star of the special edition of TRC.
Thoroughbred Racing Commentary has released an online magazine featuring its five best-read stories of 2020, as well as a look at TRC Global Rankings World Champion of 2020, Almond Eye.

The issue’s articles:

  • Why California Chrome is so appealing to Japanese breeders
  • Prince Bandar talks for the first time about events at the Saudi Cup
  • The sad history of racism in American racing
  • Jeremy Brummitt: Striking gold on the other side of the world
  • The farrier who can change a horseshoe in seconds — thanks to a small 3D printer in his workshop

» Read the issue here.

Most of the racehorses Charlie Appleby oversees in Dubai are trained barefoot. Derek Poupard is his farrier, and he has created cast-on carbon fibre interface to which an aluminium shoe can be screwed, meaning a change of shoes in mere seconds, Formula 1-style.
