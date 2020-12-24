Ten British equestrians sought for new ambassador roles

Share











Feed manufacturer Spillers is giving 10 British-based riders the chance to become a Spillers Ambassador and be guided by professional mentors such as William Fox-Pitt, Joe Stockdale and Judy Harvey.

Spillers Marketing and Research and Development Director Clare Barfoot said the new scheme is the company’s New Year gift to those continuing to work hard to achieve their ambitions with their horses.

“With Covid having caused tough times for us all during 2020 we want aspiring riders to be able to step into the 2021 season with confidence,” Barfoot said.

“We have a fabulous team of professional riders who are chomping at the bit to give support and encouragement to our 10 winners, in the form of bespoke mentoring programmes.”

Established competitors, as well as those at grassroots level, are invited to apply to become a Spillers Ambassador. The 10 winners will be matched with a professional mentor within their discipline and within their area, and will receive four coaching sessions during the year. They will also receive two yard visits from a Spillers nutritionist, including access to a weighbridge and Spillers feed vouchers. The winners will also receive a collection of Spillers-branded riding kit.

Joe Stockdale said he was thrilled to be part of the programme. “I think it’s a fantastic initiative and I am looking forward to being able to help and support an aspiring showjumper.”

Each of the winners will be invited to chart and share their progress across social media channels and will also have the opportunity of becoming a guest blogger on the Spillers website.

The application form will be available from January 3, 2021 and applications will close on January 23, 2021. A shortlist of 20 semi-finalists will be asked to make a one-minute video explaining why they feel they deserve to win and the public will be invited to vote for their favourite candidate via social media.

The 10 winners will be announced at the end of February 2021.