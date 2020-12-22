Happy Christmas at last for pair rescued from squalor

Share











Staff at an equine charity have seen a “heart-warming” transformation in two neglected donkeys who were found shut in a filthy stable strewn with manure and thick mud.

Following a tip-off from a concerned member of the public in the days before Christmas last year, welfare advisers from The Donkey Sanctuary found Mary, 17, and her daughter Della, five, living in squalid conditions at a smallholding near Carlisle in the north-west of England.

Their hooves were extremely overgrown leaving them in pain, and their coats were sodden and matted with excrement. They were shut in a stable and had no access to the fields outside.

With the support of a vet, The Donkey Sanctuary’s team explained their concerns for the donkey’s long-term welfare to their owner, and of the impact his lack of care was having on their wellbeing.

As a result, Mary and Della were officially passed into the care of the charity so that the most appropriate decisions could be made for their future. They were transported to a holding base and provided with a safe, warm barn for Christmas where they received attention from a specialist vet and farrier.

Hannah Bryer, Head of Welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary, said both needed urgent farrier attention, and Mary was in extreme pain because of her overgrown feet. “She had chronic changes to the normal structure of one of her hooves. This meant she found it incredibly uncomfortable just when standing still and found it very difficult to walk.

“Their coats were matted and sodden with their own excrement, which required days of grooming, bathing and clipping to address,” Bryer said.

“The saddening truth about this case was that Mary’s condition was easily preventable had she received appropriate care.”

Although the two donkeys had been subjected to severe neglect, both were very accepting of the treatment they received.

The extent of the damage to Mary’s feet meant acrylic shoes had to be fitted to help her feel comfortable and balanced on all four feet, and get her to a point where she could walk comfortably.

Donkey Welfare Adviser Sally Bamforth said she was surprised at how trusting Mary, in particular, was when she was being handed. “Despite everything she had been through, she was a pleasure to be around. She was so gentle and she was accepting of everything. It was almost like she knew we were trying to help her.”

Bamforth said the shoes have made a significant difference to Mary, who had gone from “gingerly walking in pain to moving forward much better”.

Although Mary has responded well and is living a comfortable life, the extent of the damage to her feet means she will not be able to travel to any of the charity’s sanctuary sites. However, the pair now have a safe and loving home for life at the holding base, where their characters are coming to the fore.

“Della has transformed into a really inquisitive donkey and Mary has really come out of her shell thanks to the daily attention she receives. Both are very friendly donkeys. Their transformation is heart-warming to see,” Bamforth said.