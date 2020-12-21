Christmas dinner (and homes) sought for “homeless horses”

Share











Extra edible treats will be the order of the day for many animals this Christmas, and a British charity is trying to make sure its long-term resident equines don’t miss out.

Blue Cross pet charity is hoping that some of its longest stayers will finally find new homes in time for Christmas. These include Fozzie, Karate and Selwyn, who have each been in the care of the Blue Cross pet charity for around 400 days, while Eddie has been looking for a home for more than 130 days.

The charity, which rehomes horses from its rehoming centres in Burford, Oxfordshire and Rolleston, Staffordshire as well as through its Home Direct scheme, has continued to help horses and owners this year and has found new homes for more than 220 horses in 2020.

Blue Cross Rehoming Coordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson said the charity would really like to see more go into homes in time for Christmas.

“We hope anyone looking for a horse chooses a rescue who really deserves a second chance in life and will give so much back to us as we know animals have to their owners over this difficult year.”

For those who miss out on a home to call their own, the charity is trying to ensure that all the animals in its care have a special Christmas dinner.

In a survey undertaken with 1000 pet owners by Opinion Matters, 28.2% of respondents said they would be giving their pets lots of edible treats this Christmas.

Anderton-Johnson said that Blue Cross staff tried to “spoil the homeless horses a little bit more over Christmas”. This included treats such as licks and enrichments boxed stuffed with hay.

“The team at the centre will be pulling together on Christmas day to give all the homeless animals the Christmas they deserve and we hope our supporters will help by donating towards an extra special Christmas dinner for all animals who are in our care,” she said.

A special Christmas Dinner appeal is asking for donations of just £3, and already hundreds of supporters have helped out.

For advice on rehoming, or if you are looking for help to rehome your horse or pony then you can contact the horse team direct on horses@bluecross.org.uk or 0300 777 1520.