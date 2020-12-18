Piecing together historic horse sports

Share











An equestrian sports poster by designers and printers W&G Baird is the latest from Britain’s National Archives collection to be made into a jigsaw puzzle.

Various equine sports are illustrated – with jumping, carriage driving and what appears to be dressage. The poster was probably printed as an advert for W&G Baird to show the quality of their work – it must have worked as the company is still going strong after 150 years.

Here’s the jigsaw.

Too easy? Try another from National Archives, a jigsaw portraying one of Eadweard Muybridge’s famous photographic sequences of horse movement.