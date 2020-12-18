Italy endurance champs to “bring the sport back to its original roots”

Share











FEI Secretary-General Sabrina Ibáñez says the FEI will work closely with organisers to ensure the FEI Endurance World Championship 2022 challenges the strategic skills of riders and “brings the sport back to its original roots of endurance riding rather than endurance racing”.

Ibáñez made the statement after the allocation of the event was made Isola della Scala in Verona, Italy, by the FEI Board at its videoconference meeting this week.

“We are pleased to have the experience and passion of the Verona Organising Committee for the FEI Endurance World Championship in 2022. We will be working closely with the Organisers and the Italian Equestrian Federation to ensure that this is a top-notch sporting event,” Ibáñez said.

In other endurance decisions, a new organiser is being sought for the FEI Endurance European Championship 2021 and FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors 2021 after the board terminated the host agreement with organisers of both events. Both championships were scheduled to be held at the Netherlands National Federation-owned venue at Ermelo, and the FEI will now consult with the National Federation about a potential alternative organiser to host the event at Ermelo on the original dates of September 6-11, 2021.

The decision to terminate the agreement was made following the recommendation of the FEI Endurance Committee, and in consultation and with the support of the Netherlands National Federation.

Dressage

Following the cancellation by the Organiser of the under-25 FEI Dressage European Championship 2021 in Donaueschingen, Germany, the FEI Board agreed to reopen the bidding process for the Championship. The deadline for expressions of interest to be submitted to the FEI is January 15, 2021 and the event will be allocated at the board’s February 2021 teleconference.

The Dutch venue of Ermelo will host the FEI World Breeding Federation of Sport Horses (WBFSH) Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses in 2022, 2023 and 2024. It was to have hosted the event for the three years from 2021, but with the Covid-19 related cancellation of this year’s event in Verden, Germany, the 2021 championships have been reallocated to Verden.

Eventing

The Board agreed to reopen the bid process for the FEI Eventing European Championship 2021, following requests from several European Eventing stakeholders. The bid process will open on December 18 and National Federations and Organisers have until January 15, 2021 to apply to the FEI. An allocation would be made at the board’s March 2021 teleconference.