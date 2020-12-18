FEI names new endurance boss after department reshuffle

Share











The Secretary-General of the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation has been named as the FEI’s new Endurance Director from April 1, 2021.

Christina Abu-Dayyeh will take over from Manuel Bandeira De Mello, who has been in the role since 2014. The change follows a restructuring of the Endurance and Driving Department which was announced in March. The restructuring was to allow for a special focus on a discipline that requires stringent oversight, although plans for the speedy recruitment of a new Endurance Director were significantly slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manuel Bandeira De Mello will stay on in the role until Christina Abu-Dayyeh arrives in Switzerland and will remain at the FEI with the new title of Director Driving, Para Driving & Special Projects.

FEI Secretary-General Sabrina Ibáñez said the discipline of Endurance needs strong governance and the organisation was confident that Abu-Dayyeh would deliver the right mix of firmness and tact.

“She comes to us with a wealth of experience, not just in equestrian sport, but also in marketing and communications, skill sets that she will need for this post. Her knowledge of our sport in the Middle East, where Endurance is such a key part of the local culture, has given her a crucial insight and a vision that will undoubtedly benefit both the FEI and the discipline itself.”

Abu-Dayyeh, 31, has been Secretary-General of the Jordan federation since 2017, where she was responsible for the management of all equestrian disciplines in the country, as well as heading up the Organising Committees for the biggest equestrian events in Jordan. She also worked directly with the Ministry of Agriculture on all equestrian matters, including quarantine procedures, animal welfare and the import/export of horses.

Her appointment will further improve the gender balance in the FEI management team, with seven females and eight males.

Abu-Dayyeh has strong Endurance experience, both at a national and international level, and singles it out as her favourite of all the disciplines that she is currently responsible for in her role as Secretary-General in Jordan.

She had found the main issues at endurance events had been miscommunication and the riders’ lack of education on the rules.

“We made a huge effort to improve the knowledge base of our athletes, educating all stakeholders on the technical aspects of the sport and what it means to be a true horseperson, with the result that numbers increased by over 120% for our national rides.

“One of my proudest achievements at the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation has been creating open lines of communication and the transparency that was needed to inspire the trust of the community and stakeholders, which ultimately gave me a credible voice to move the sport forward in Jordan.

“Leaning in and actively listening to those in the field who have mastered so many elements of it kept me humble,” Abu-Dayyeh said.

“I believe that education and communication with the athletes and their entourage are key to improving horse welfare in the discipline internationally, continuing the fantastic work already done by the Endurance Temporary Committee.”

Before taking on the role at the National Federation, she worked as a marketing and communications consultant at the Princess Alia Foundation, and Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the only wildlife sanctuary in the Middle East. She was a research analyst at a political consulting start-up in Abu Dhabi, and also worked in consulting and recruitment roles in Vancouver.

Abu-Dayyeh has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada and a Masters in Management and International Business from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.