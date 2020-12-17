Colic claims star stallion Totilas, 20

Share











Colic has claimed the life of leading dressage horse and sire Totilas at the age of 20.

The son of Gribaldi (ex Lominka) had undergone an emergency operation but was unable to be saved. He died on Tuesday, December 15.

Tributes from riders, breeders and fans have flowed since news of his passing broke.

The black stallion hit the headlines in 2009 when, with rider Edward Gal, he broke record after record, and in 2010 he won three gold medals at the World Equestrian Games. Soon after he was sold by owner Cees Visser of Moorlands Stables to German breeder Paul Schockemöhle, for an undisclosed sum, rumoured to be between $US10 million and $US20 million.

The ride was taken over by Matthias Rath, until Totilas was retired in 2015 after it was revealed he had an edema in the bone of a hind leg.

Schockemöhle expressed his sadness at the loss of the stallion, but said he will live on through his descendants. “We are shocked and very, very sad that Totilas left us too soon,” he said.

“Totilas enchanted not only me, but so many people. He gave dressage unprecedented attention through his charisma, incredible quality, and presence, and his wonderful character. He always radiated a very special aura.”

Totilas, a Dutch Warmblood, was bred in The Netherlands by Jan K Schuil and Anna Schuil-Visser.

Totilas was the first horse to be named in the annual FEI Awards, taking out the Best Athlete award with Edward Gal in 2010.