Free horse behaviour course for teens open until early 2021

A free course on safety with horses for youngsters aged 13 to 17 is on offer from Equine Guelph, the horse centre at the University of Guelph in Canada.

While it is aimed at teenagers, the course could also be valuable for new horse owners, or those who are thinking of getting a horse and want to learn more.

More than 350 students from around the globe have already signed up for the online Equine Behaviour & Safety course at Guelph’s free virtual classroom.

With no specific time to be online, the self-paced on-demand format was developed to be flexible and user-friendly, a perfect way for youth to fuel their passion and learn more about their favourite animal over the Covid-19 second wave months. There is about two week’s worth of material and activities, but with this special free offering, kids can keep coming back as often as they like up to February 6.

Course topics include:

1. Horse Behaviour – Wild vs Stabled

2. How Horses See and Hear

3. Herd Behaviour – How Horses Interact with Each Other

4. Horse Handling – Basic Safety Around Horses

5. Rider/Helmet Safety

6. Safe Trailering – Basics

7. Fire Safety

8. Safety around the Barn and Paddocks

9. Returning from an Injury

There will be many more points to ponder as students go through a multitude of videos from industry professionals including guest expert Dr Rebecca Husted-Gimenez from the United States. As a world-renowned instructor on technical large animal emergency rescue, Gimenez has a wealth of experience when it comes to horse behaviour and safe handling.

The course is valued at $C100, and has been made possible by Equine Guelph’s sponsors, ESSO, Kubota Canada, Ontario Equestrian, SSG Gloves, System Fencing and Workplace Safety & Prevention Services.

» Join the course now