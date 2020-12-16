Plea to put damper on fireworks as horse owners report horror injuries

Share











Blue Cross is pleading with the public to not let off fireworks this New Year’s Eve, as horse owners lay bare the extent of suffering caused by the loud bangs.

The British animal welfare charity surveyed horse owners in early December and found that there were high levels of concern in the equine community about the impact on their horses and the difficulty in predicting when the fireworks might be let off in order to plan ahead.

It found that 73% prepared their horses for fireworks, with 51% formulating a plan with the yard. Preparations included putting them into a stable early, playing music and distracting them with food. Some owners also used prescribed medication and herbal remedies.

But a shocking 35% reported accidents as a direct result, with several detailing how their horses had lost their lives.

The survey also revealed that 71% of horses have shown a fear of fireworks in the past, with 49% becoming difficult to handle.

Blue Cross’s Education Officer Gemma Taylor said the results of the survey have laid bare the extent of suffering that many of the nation’s horses go through for days and weeks at a time every single year.

“That’s why we are pleading with people to think about their own actions this New Year’s Eve and consider ditching setting off loud fireworks, which leave many horses literally shaking in fear, for other celebrations.

“We know at Blue Cross just how upsetting this time of year can be for animals – especially now we are seeing more and more people doing their own fireworks in their back gardens and private fields. Let’s all do our bit to help make this fear a thing of the past,” Taylor said.

As a difficult year comes to a close, it is understandable the public will be wanting to celebrate new hope for 2021 this winter and, for some, that might include letting off fireworks in their garden, or private fields.

Some 43% of people noticed an increase in garden fireworks this year, and additional polling shows most people think letting off fireworks in gardens should be banned and limited to organised or licensed displays.

Blue Cross also polled pet owners to learn more about the effects of animals inside the home. Of those surveyed who have fearful pets, 40% visibly shake, while 36% bark or cry when they hear fireworks. And, of those, almost a third (29%) have had to seek specialist animal behaviourist advice.

The charity is calling for the public to spread the word and display posters in their windows or local community boards, encouraging people not to use fireworks this winter.

There is also advice on preparing horses for fireworks season.

Owner experiences

Several of the 888 survey respondents reported accidents and injuries to their horses. Comments made by owners include: