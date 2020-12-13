Racing welfare advocate honored by lead US veterinary body

Share











Leading US veterinarian Mary Scollay has been presented with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP).

The award honors exemplary service to the AAEP or a similar organization to the benefit of the horse, horse industry or profession of equine veterinary medicine. Scollay, a longtime volunteer leader within the association and strident advocate for the welfare of racehorses and the integrity of racing, was recognised during the AAEP’s 2020 Annual Convention and Trade Show, held virtually last week.

A 1984 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, Scollay is serving her fourth term on the AAEP’s Racing Committee, having initially joined the committee in 1997. She contributes to racing broadcasts as an on-call veterinary spokesperson and is co-author of several consequential AAEP white papers on racehorse health and welfare as well as related reference documents for equine veterinarians. Beyond her racing contributions, Scollay also serves on the AAEP’s Professional Conduct and Ethics Committee, and she previously chaired the Infectious Disease Committee and served on the Equine Welfare Committee.

Scollay is executive director and COO of the Lexington, Kentucky-based Racing Medication and Testing Consortium, which focuses on research, education and advocacy for science-based initiatives that promote the health and safety of racehorses and the integrity of competition. Before joining the RMTC in 2019, Scollay spent 11 years as the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s first equine medical director and 13 years as senior association veterinarian at Calder Race Course and Gulfstream Park in south Florida. While in Florida, she conceptualized and developed the forerunner to The Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database, to which she has served as a veterinary consultant since its launch in 2008.

“With her unwavering philosophy that the health and welfare of the horse remains paramount above all else, Dr Scollay has provided many years of outstanding service to the veterinary profession, steadfast dedication to the equine industry, and deep commitment to the mission of the AAEP,” said nominator Dr Patricia Marquis.