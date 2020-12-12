Lucinda’s fabulous career marked with Lifetime Achievement Award

Share











Lucinda Green’s “huge and exciting” equestrian life has been capped with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Horse & Hound Awards.

Green and 11 others were announced as winners in online ceremonies this week, with equestrian fans around the world tuning in to hear from their icons and watch unsung heroes enjoy a moment of glory. There was record participation in the fifth year of the awards, with nearly 58,000 votes cast. The awards were held in association with NAF equine supplements.

Julian Seaman, former Badminton media director and an erstwhile rival of Green’s, presented her prize in a tack room in Hampshire, carrying out a moving video interview with the Olympic medallist.

“I’m very touched to win this,” Green said. “What I’ve done with my life has been a huge and exciting journey with the help of so many people – there’s no way I could have done it without them. I’m just the lucky one who got my name out there.

“And my goodness we’ve had some fun. Heartbreak, too – for every one fabulous moment there are nine disappointments, but I have had plenty of fabulous moments and I’m so grateful to have this recognised on behalf of those wonderful people who helped make it happen.”

“Of the decade” awards

Five “of the decade” awards were given, with double Olympic dressage individual gold medallists Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro scooping the Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade and SEIB Horse of the Decade awards.

Nick Skelton’s gold medal at the Rio Olympics on Big Star at the age of 58, the culmination of a lifetime’s dedication to showjumping, was judged the Horserail Moment of the Decade.

“Of the year” awards

Six winners took “of the year” prizes, among them the youngest and oldest winners of this year’s awards – 13-year-old showjumper Tabitha Kyle (Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year) and 81-year-old Esme Fordham (Dengie Volunteer of the Year). Esme said: “It’s wonderful; I send my love to everyone who voted for me.”

The winners of the 2020 Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF are:

• Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award: Lucinda Green

• Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade: Charlotte Dujardin

• Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade: Evie Toombes

• SEIB Horse of the Decade: Valegro

• Horserail Moment of the Decade: Nick Skelton’s gold medal in Rio

• Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade: Teddy the Shetland

• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year: Daniel Bennett

• Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year: Essex Hunt North branch of the Pony Club

• Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year: Tabitha Kyle

• Dengie Volunteer of the Year: Esme Fordham

• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year: Tim Randle

• Absorbine Groom of the Year: Amelia Jay Sanderson