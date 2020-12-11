Equestrian center takes next step in equine assisted education

Share











A US equestrian center offering equine-assisted education and veteran support has earned international recognition for its work.

International support platform EAHAE (International Association for Horse Assisted Education) has certified Jester Park Equestrian Center Manager and its manager, Claudia Starr. Starr joins 316 professionals from 41 countries and five continents who incorporate horses into their practices to help people.

A division of Polk County Conservation, Jester Park Equestrian Center is now the only EAHAE member-based facility in Iowa and surrounding states.

Polk County Conservation Deputy Director Doug Romig said the Equestrian Center was expanding mental health and wellness programming to reach more groups in the community who can benefit from the healing aspects of horse interaction.

“Along with our successful Veterans program called Horses Helping Heroes, we plan to offer services to first responders, health care workers, survivors of domestic violence, and other groups who can benefit from this proven therapeutic model.”

Starr said she was impressed with the Train-the-Trainer standards that EAHAE requires for certification. “Jackie Lowe Stevenson’s Professional Practitioner program included facilitation techniques for human-horse communication, stress and anxiety reduction, leadership and organizational development, and understanding how herd behavior helps in self-discovery, relationship building and positive change.

“These competencies will be an asset to our horse-inspired wellness initiatives, mental health programming, and the exciting new programs for youth leadership and women’s groups soon to be announced. The Equestrian Center now has an extensive network of worldwide experts with whom we can collaborate,” Starr said.

Starr has worn many hats in her lifelong career with horses. She was a Thoroughbred jockey and trainer, showed jumpers and western horses nationally, worked as a movie stunt rider, served on the faculty and as the Equine Studies Department Chair of a Midwest University, marketed both the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup, served as a Corporate Compliance and Ethics professional, and more recently was director of Al Shaqab, one of the largest equestrian centers in the Middle East.

Jester Park Equestrian Center serves the most extensive county population base in Iowa. The center, nestled within thousands of acres of park wilderness along the banks of Saylorville Lake, offers over seven miles of equestrian trails, indoor and outdoor arenas, educational and recreational programming including summer camps, trail rides, wagon rides, horse education, in addition to its focus on mental health and wellness.