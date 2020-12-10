Video: Take a journey through the horse’s digestive tract

Share











The first of a three-part video series taking viewers through the equine digestive tract has been made available by Equine Guelph.

The series, which was first presented at Guelph’s Fuelling Wellness Symposium, helps viewers learn what the equine digestive system looks like and how it works and uses this to explain why certain feeding strategies are more appropriate than others.

It uses a life-size model of the digestive system to show viewers what each organ looks like and how big it really is. The model was made with artificial materials, so the videos are ideal for anyone with a weak stomach (no pun intended) as there are no graphic images. It was developed by Equine Guelph’s Director, Gayle Ecker, and gives people a chance to see what the organs in a horse’s digestive system really look like – without the need for a dissection.

The videos feature Gayle Ecker and a new rising standardbred star named Jack. Part one of the video series covers the first section of the horse’s digestive system, including the mouth, teeth, esophagus, stomach and small intestine.

Part two focuses on the horse’s hindgut, which is a term that refers to the horse’s cecum, large colon, small colon and the rectum.

Part three takes what has been learned about the digestive system and applies it to how and what horses are fed. It will cover why forage and/or forage-based feeds are important for a horse’s digestive system, looks at feeding strategies, such as providing small, frequent amounts of food and keeping the diet consistent from day to day.

» Signing up to Equine Guelph’s free enews will provide access to the second and third videos.