Awards pony up thousands in grants for equine charities

Good equine causes in Britain are up for a total of $NZ81,000 ($US57,000) in grants from the 2021 SEIB Insurance Brokers Charity Awards.

It is the fourth annual running of the awards. Nominations are made by the public and then voted for by customers of SEIB.

Some £43,000 is on offer, with the winning charity receiving a grant of £10,000. The grants will be presented to the winning charities at the SEIB Charity Awards luncheon in June 2021.

In previous years the winning grants for the SEIB Charity Awards have been required to go toward capital projects. But in light of the financial constraints brought about by Covid-19, SEIB changed this rule for 2020 and 2021. The money may be used for charities’ immediate needs, including running costs. In 2021, the SEIB Charity awards are focusing on smaller charities and the maximum annual turnover for charities benefitting has been capped at £10m. In previous years, charities with a turnover of up to £15m have been able to receive a grant from the SEIB Charity Awards.

The joint winners of the 2020 SEIB Charity Awards, Bransby Horses and Redwings Horse Sanctuary, were quick to voice their gratitude for the SEIB grant they received.

“We were incredibly grateful to be awarded £15,000 by SEIB at their awards this year,” Redwings CEO Lynn Cutress said:

“It came at a time when our donations had been significantly impacted by the first coronavirus lockdown and was a welcome boost at a very challenging time. Since then, this grant has been put towards the annual running of our Horse Hospital, in particular towards the cost of veterinary equipment and medication which ensures our 1500 rescued horses and donkeys can live happy and healthy lives at the Sanctuary.”

Sally Crawford from Bransby Horses was delighted with the £15,000 the charity received. “The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that we’ve had to close our visitor centre – a vital source of funding – for several months, and this has obviously had a serious impact on our charity work.” The grant would go towards buying an all-terrain vehicle for use at its Barlings site where more than 50 horses and ponies were moved to after flooding ravaged its land at Bransby.

To be eligible for the awards, charities will need to be UK registered and state what the grant would be used for, for tax purposes. Past winners of the top prize are not eligible for the larger grants, but if they are nominated and gain enough votes they could receive £2000.

SEIB insures numerous charities and not-for-profit organisations. SEIB is an independent broker but is ultimately owned by a charity called the Allchurches Trust Limited and profits are used for good causes. The aim of SEIB’s immediate owner, the Ecclesiastical Insurance Office Plc, has worked to give £100 million to good causes through the Allchurches Trust by the end of 2020.

» Nominations close at 5pm on January 12, 2021. Once a shortlist of charities has been drawn up, SEIB clients will have the final vote for their favourite project. The winning charity and runners up will be announced at the 2021 SEIB Charity Awards luncheon.