Dutch buyer lays out €281K for young Oldenburg stallion

A dressage-bred son of For Dance has fetched the top price at the recent Oldenburg Stallion Market, bringing €281,000 ($US340,000, $NZ483,000) for breeder Jörg Bös of Nordhorn in Lower Saxony.

From the mare Gewndolina (Zack / Diamond Hit / Rubinstein I) whose line includes the Grand Prix winner Doktor (by Diamond Hit) ridden by Shelly Francis (US), the stallion had earlier been named Reserve Champion Stallion of the Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes (OL). He was secured by a stallion station in The Netherlands.

The second top-priced stallion was a son of Vivaldi out of Synphonie D (De Niro / Sandro Hit / Rubinstein I), bred by Alfons Kramer of Damme in Lower Saxony. The liver chestnut sold to Austrian buyers for €180,000 Euro. Synphonie D is the sister of three licensed stallions, and the renowned sire Freiherr (by Furioso II) also comes from this family.

The Reserve Champion of the jumping stallions, a son of Comilfo Plus Z out of Cinderella’s Girl (Clinton / Cassini I / Cicero), bred by Josef Hüpen from Straelen in North Rhine-Westphalia, sold for €140,000. The grey stallion is heading for the stable of Judy-Ann Melchior of Zangersheide Stud in Belgium. Cinderella’s Girl comes from the 1228 mare line, which has produced the 1.60m jumper Chardonnay (by Clarimo) under Austria’s Max Kühner and AD Crosshill (by Calido I), ridden by Athina Onassis. Comilfo Plus Z was twice a finalist in the World Championships for young show jumpers under Christian Ahlmann. He has also placed internationally in 1.55m show jumping competitions.

Three out of ten dressage stallions were sold to other European countries, while eight of the 19 jumping stallions offered were sold abroad (The Netherlands – 3, Great Britain – 2, Austria – 2, and one each to Belgium, Ireland, Sweden and Hungary.

The dressage stallions achieved a total turnover of €786,500, with the average price of the licensed stallions €85,000.

The jumping stallions achieved a total turnover of €902,500. For a licensed stallion, bidders had to invest an average of about €65,000.