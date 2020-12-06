Donkeys (and carols) by candlelight goes virtual this Christmas

Share











With The Donkey Sanctuary’s popular annual Christmas service unable to go ahead as normal because of Covid-19, a virtual service will be held instead, with Carols by Candlelight taking place on Friday, December 11.

Carols by Candlelight forms part of an evening broadcast of the award-winning event, Sanctuary From Your Sofa, that will come live from the charity’s international headquarters in Sidmouth, Devon. The event will be hosted on the charity’s website and social media pages.

The evening event offers the perfect opportunity for family and friends to gather in the virtual world and enjoy some festive cheer. Carols by Candlelight will include all of the usual traditional Christmas carols and readings, while featuring appearances from many of the Sidmouth resident donkeys.

As many community carol services and school nativities have been cancelled because of the Covid-19 restrictions, it was important to the charity that Carols by Candlelight be continued, albeit virtually, said James Searle, Head of Commercial Activities. “Whatever your religion or beliefs, we hope that family and friends will come together online and enjoy this magical service at home.”

Following the pre-recorded carol service, Sanctuary From Your Sofa will once again be broadcasting live into peoples’ homes via The Donkey Sanctuary’s website and Facebook page, offering supporters of the international animal welfare charity the opportunity to catch up with some of their adoption donkeys and the Poitou herd.

