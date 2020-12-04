Vet school unveils updated horse breeding facilities

Share











A newly renovated clinical teaching and research space at the University of California, Davis veterinary hospital’s Equine Reproduction Service has been officially opened at the school’s Center for Equine Health.

Improvements to the facilities were funded by the school’s Dean’s Office, which saw the benefit the new space will offer to students and clients. The adjacent laboratory and clinical spaces offer “benchtop to bedside” clinical translation – a hallmark of the future Veterinary Medical Center and a major advantage of seeking treatment at a teaching hospital.

Dean Michael Lairmore, Executive Associate Dean John Pascoe, and Executive Assistant Dean Mary McNally officially unveiled the area, which includes four custom-designed stocks and all-new flooring. The Equine Reproduction Service team, led by Service Chief Dr Ghislaine Dujovne and new faculty member Dr Pouya Dini, also has a new student meeting space and expanded laboratory as part of the renovation.

Dr Carrie Finno, director of the Center for Equine Health, said the project has been more than a year in the making, starting before the pandemic began.

“It is a tremendous asset for students and residents training here at the Center, and also provides top-notch facilities for our clients.

“We are grateful to Dean Lairmore and his office for providing the funding for this space,” she said.

The Equine Reproduction Service provides routine and advanced equine reproductive care, including artificial insemination, ultrasonographic pregnancy diagnosis, fertility evaluation, semen collection and evaluation, transvaginal aspiration of oocytes, and embryo transfer.

“This new space gives our service a more efficient place to teach and practice,” Dujovne said. “The opportunities for students in this new treatment and research area will increase significantly, improving the quality of their education in equine reproduction.”