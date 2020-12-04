Stars align for equine charity’s “Big Give” donation doubling campaign

Share











Celebrity supporters have chimed in to help out World Horse Welfare’s Big Give #ChristmasChallenge20 appeal, which is raising funds for its UK Welfare Line.

All donations up to World Horse Welfare’s target will be doubled during the week-long event run by Big Give, which ends on December 8. Additional funds raised above the charity’s target of £15,000 will be used to fund the UK Welfare Line and World Horse Welfare’s work.

Big Give’s annual Christmas Challenge is a match-funding campaign which raises millions of pounds for good causes. The Big Give’s vision is a world in which everyone is connected to causes and inspired to give to them.

TV gardener, broadcaster and novelist Alan Titchmarsh is a supporter of World Horse Welfare. He vowed to learn to ride a horse before he turned 40, “and I did!” he says.

Titchmarsh has done some jumping and took part in events at Windsor. “Nowadays, though, my involvement boils down to occasionally hacking out, looking at other people’s gardens over hedges,” he says.

“Despite the pandemic, the work of World Horse Welfare goes on – it still needs to look after horses the world over and your support makes such a difference.”

Suzanne Dando BEM, former British Gymnastics Champion and Olympian is a patron of World Horse Welfare and loves riding horses herself.

She has accompanied the charity during some of its projects overseas and is inspired by the diversity of work the charity covers in the UK and around the world: “I’m passionate about horses and I recognise the incredible work that World Horse Welfare does in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses in need.”

World Horse Welfare patron and ambassador, Jonathan Agnew was filmed with the help of his wife’s beautiful horse Hero.

“Aggers” pointed out that each call to the Welfare Line can result in a horse in distress being given the care they desperately need. Helping out during The Big Give meant a greater impact, he said.

“Your donation will help twice the number of horses. One donation will have twice the impact. It’s as simple as that!”

The welfare line allows members of the public to phone the charity’s team of experts with concerns about horses. This is often the first step on the road to rescue for animals who are suffering. It receives 8000 calls annually.

» Donations via The Big Give can be made at https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001enSQ1AAM

» Members of the public with concerns about horses are encouraged to call the confidential line on 0300 333 6000.