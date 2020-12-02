Donations doubled during equine charity’s welfare line campaign

Share











All donations made this week to international equine charity World Horse Welfare’s Welfare Line appeal will be doubled as part of an annual Christmas campaign by Britain’s Big Give.

Britain’s The Big Give is a match-funding platform specialising in bringing individuals, charities and philanthropists together to multiply their impact. Its annual #ChristmasChallenge20 raises millions of pounds for good causes.

Starting on December 1 and running to December 8, the campaign in support of the charity’s Welfare Line aims to help horses like Chelsea, who was rescued with a large group of horses following a call to the line. Her plight has highlighted the power of the public phone line that alerts the charity to welfare cases.

Chelsea’s owners were no longer able to cope with the number of animals on site, which had grown because of uncontrolled breeding. To add to the complications all the horses were unhandled, and youngster Chelsea had the additional problem of a large hernia on her side, and she was in foal.

The UK Welfare Line receives 8000 calls annually from members of the public and their concern enables a nationwide team of Field Officers to attend more than 1500 potential welfare cases a year. This essential, confidential service means every call has the power to change a neglected animal’s life forever.

Chelsea was one of the 32 horses taken in by World Horse Welfare. She and several of her herd mates went to the charity’s Glenda Spooner Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Somerset and the others went to the charity’s Hall Farm Centre in Norfolk. The unhandled horses were very nervous, and many had numerous health problems, which are very challenging to treat in animals who don’t allow approach.

A dedicated team worked tirelessly to return Chelsea to health and help her learn to trust people.

“Chelsea was really frightened; we couldn’t get anywhere near her,” said Becky Bedson, one of World Horse Welfare’s Field Officers involved in the rescue.

“The grooms here are so clever, they work very, very carefully with these nervous horses and it is amazing how they can turn these feral horses around in just a few months to become social horses that can be touched and stroked and hopefully rehomed.”

Like Chelsea, many of the mares who came in were pregnant, which further adds to the number of animals needing care. It takes many months and thousands of pounds to look after and rehabilitate horses like Chelsea, to give them the chance of the life they deserve. She is just one of more than 300 in the care of the charity today.

Happily, Chelsea delivered a healthy foal, Buena, and both will continue to be looked after by the charity. Chelsea will have her hernia operation shortly. When they are ready, they will be offered for rehoming, which will then create a space at the centres for more horses in need to be taken in.

» Donate to the World Horse Welfare’s Welfare Line appeal

» Members of the public with first-hand concerns about horses are encouraged to call the confidential World Horse Welfare UK Welfare Line on 0300 333 6000 to talk to one of the team.