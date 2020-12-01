Mark on mud: Todd shares winter horse care tips

Share











Seven-time Olympic eventer Sir Mark Todd will share tips on how he keeps his horses fit and healthy over the winter months and will take questions from viewers in a free webinar this week.

In the latest free webinar in the popular fortnightly “Wednesday Welfare” series from World Horse Welfare, Todd will share some of his top winter tips and explain how he manages his horses taking into account their age, current level of training and his future plans for them, when faced with cold, wet, short days.

Todd, who is also a World Horse Welfare patron, will be joined by one of the charity’s Field Officers, Jon Phipps, who will provide an insight into the types of welfare situations he’s likely to encounter during the coming winter months. Phipps will share some ideas on how owners can make some simple changes to the way they manage their horses that can really make a big difference.

» Register for the webinar, on December 2 at 7pm (GMT), to take part in the various polls and ask questions during the Q&A.

Sir Mark Todd KNZM CBE is one of the world’s most celebrated equestrians, with two Olympic gold medals and numerous other honours. Mark was a pioneer of three-day eventing in New Zealand and in 1980 won the internationally acclaimed Badminton Horse Trials, despite it being his debut appearance. It was his first major victory in what was to become a glittering 20-year career at the top – to this day Mark remains one of only two riders to win back-to-back individual Olympic titles since World War II. He was voted FEI Event Rider of the 20th Century in 2000; in the same year he retired, but returned in 2008 for the Beijing Olympics and continued to be at the forefront of his sport until he retired in 2019. Mark has ridden since childhood, thanks to his grandfather borrowing a neighbour’s pony for him to ride.

Jon Phipps is a Field Officer with World Horse Welfare and started off his career in the IT sector in London before having a complete change of direction which took him into the world of animal welfare. He worked for the RSPCA for 15 years as an Inspector and Equine Officer before joining World Horse Welfare in 2019. Jon is a complete horseman and has had horses in his life since childhood.