Thoroughbred aftercare group gives $3.5m for ex-racehorses

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is awarding $3,500,000 in grants to 81 Thoroughbred aftercare organizations that currently hold TAA accreditation.

It brings the total amount in grants to more than $20.7 million since the TAA was founded in 2012. Earmarked specifically for equine care, TAA grants have helped accredited organizations assist more than 11,000 Thoroughbreds at about 170 facilities across North America. Grants are made to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding.

Earlier this month 34 Thoroughbred aftercare organizations were awarded accreditation by the TAA.

TAA-accredited organizations undergo a thorough application and inspection process before accreditation being awarded to ensure they meet the TAA’s Code of Standards, which covers five key areas: operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols. Facility inspections are conducted at all facilities housing Thoroughbreds for each organization. Ongoing updates and re-inspections are required of all organizations as a condition of TAA accreditation.

The TAA is supported by members from every aspect of the Thoroughbred industry, including owners, breeders, trainers, stallion farms, racetracks, sales companies, horsemen’s groups, foundations, veterinarians, horseplayers, racing fans, wagering technology companies, and many others.

TAA President John Phillips said: “We know these funds will significantly assist the work of TAA-accredited organizations during this challenging time. As we look forward to 2021, we ask industry participants to continue to support accredited Thoroughbred aftercare and our equine athletes.”