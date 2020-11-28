Unique chance for horse vets from around the world to “attend” virtual convention

Share











The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity for veterinarians outside of the United States to participate in this year’s American Association of Equine Practitioners Annual Convention and Trade Show, the most comprehensive educational event in equine veterinary medicine.

This year’s online AAEP conference, which was to be held in Las Vegas, starts on December 1, with access to more than 120 presentations on demand. There will be two live table topics each Monday to Friday, from December 1 to December 18.

The conference’s “Prime Time” segment starts on Saturday, December 5 and runs to December 9. It will feature live sessions such as the Kester News Hour, the Milne State-of-the-Art Lecture and panels with Q&A. Trade Show hours for exhibitor discussions and product demonstrations will take place during Prime Time, as well as social events and the Student program.

All convention sessions – totaling more than 100 CE hours – will be available for viewing on-demand through to June 30, 2021.

The registration rate for AAEP members is $US349; the non-member rate is $US499, and the student rate is $US75.

» Register for the convention