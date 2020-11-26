Tullis talks semen assessment in latest stallion webinar

Share











The latest British Breeding webinar on stallion management will explore semen assessment, with Stallion AI Services founder Tullis Matson.

Bart Kools, who runs the stallion barn at Paul Schockemöhle’s stud farm in Germany, is again joining Matson and will talk about his methods, and Desiree Gebbink, who has over 20 years experience in the European Breeding Industry, is also taking part.

They will discuss the optimal insemination dose for fresh and chilled semen.

Pre-booking is essential to gain access to this webinar, on November 26 at 7pm (GMT). Once registered, a link and access code will be sent.

» Register here