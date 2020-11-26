Short course on equine nutrition offered by Missouri Uni

Share











A short course on equine nutrition is being offered by the University of Missouri via Zoom early next month.

Missouri University Extension livestock field specialist Elizabeth Pickering will focus on forage quality, hay needs and testing, and feeding strategies. Marci Crosby, coordinator of the MU Equine Program, will give an overview of equine nutrition and strategies for grain selection.

MU Extension agronomist Pat Miller will cover establishment, grazing and management of forages.

The class is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9pm (CST) on Thursday, December 3.

It costs $US20 but the fee is waived for currently enrolled 4-H members and leaders.

» Those interested need to register by December 1. Handouts will be e-mailed before the class.

For more information, contact Pat Miller at (417) 448-2560.