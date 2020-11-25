Star racehorse, neglected broodmare, successful eventer: An OTTB success story

Share











A thoroughbred mare who won $750,000 on the racetrack and foaled race-winning progeny before ending up emaciated and neglected at an equine rescue is thriving in her third career at the age of 16.

Canadian-bred mare Saskawea showed early promise for owner-breeder Beclawat Stable, winning two races and more than $130,000 as a two-year-old. Her “classic year” in 2007 was even better, with the daughter of Stormy Atlantic bringing in close to $350,000. She had the misfortune to race against Sealy Hill that year, finishing second to her in the Woodbine Oaks and the Wonder Where Stakes, part of the “Canadian Triple Tiara”.

In all, Saskawea won seven times between 2006 and 2009 from 24 starts, all at the Woodbine track in Ontario, Canada. Her wins included black type and listed events, and she was second in the Group three Selene Stakes in 2007.

She sold as a five-year-old for $280,000 in 2009, and for $485,000 two years later. Her final official sale was for $2500 in 2017 as a broodmare — and two years later her three-year-old son Laughing Fox (by Union Rags) placed fifth in the 2019 Preakness Stakes. He earned his owners $421,000 that year over three wins.

But that same year, Saskawea arrived at Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) from Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2019 emaciated, suffering from hoof and dental neglect. She was also riddled with parasites.

She was a horse with athleticism and heart. More importantly, she had made her humans proud. So how does a horse like this end up at a rescue farm?

On average, a horse finds itself in transition seven times throughout its life, increasing the odds that it may end up in a situation where intervention is needed. There are many factors that can lead to situations requiring intervention, for example, owners may be ageing, face economic struggles, or suffer from mental illness. Beyond these factors, in many cases, the seizure of a horse can be prevented if the owner is properly educated about horse care and is aware of the resources and assistance available to them.

With the new name of Quizzical Quartz, and following months of critical and intensive care at DEFHR, the 16-year-old made a full recovery and started working in the farm’s training program. This formerly strong mare had lost muscle through neglect and needed significant conditioning support to regain strength in her topline and hind end. Once Quartz was physically fit, the trainers found that she loved to jump, so they catered to her preferences by giving her thorough jumping and cross-country training. Given her natural abilities, it was clear that it wouldn’t take long for her to find her special someone.

Enter Devon Griffin. A sophomore at Clemson University and an active member of its eventing team, Devon arrived at DEFHR in August looking for her next eventing mount. Having had been involved with DEFHR previously through its summer Horse Training Internship Program and eventually its Volunteer Training Team, Devon was familiar with DEFHR’s horses and Quartz came to mind. After a schooling session, it was obvious that the two were a perfect match.

Shortly thereafter, Quartz was officially adopted by Devon and the pair look forward to competing in events and attending clinics in the near future. Like so many other talented horses that come through DEFHR’s rehabilitation and training programs, Quartz has found her happily ever after as a competition partner in a loving home for many years to come.

This story was originally published in The Competitive Equestrian.