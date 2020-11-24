Free magazines showcase the equestrian world

Share











Striking cover images are the order of the day in the two latest offerings from The Competitive Equestrian and Equine America magazines, both of which are available to view for free online.

Popular spotted mare Danash’s Northern Tempest (aka Dani the Wonder Horse) is the model for Equine America‘s Fall Cover, backing up from her previous starring role on the cover of the September issue of Wellington magazine.

Inside, there’s an article on “horses of a different color”, looking at several colored sport horses, as well as Dani. Other articles this issue include a look at the work of artist Susan Silverman, a reprint from Elle magazine on black riders in equestrian sport, dressage between the jumps with Jane Savoie, kinesiology taping of the lumbosacral junction, moving up to 1.20 jumping events, and an equine telehealth case study including videos.

Eventing is also in the spotlight with reports from Morven Park, Great Meadow and Woodside international horse trials, and an interview with Woods Baughman.

» Read Equine America’s Fall issue

A winter-themed image by Shelley Paulson graces the cover of the latest edition of The Competitive Equestrian. More of Paulsen’s work is also featured in the magazine.

Articles this issue include a look at the historic Rutledge Farm in Middleburg, Virginia, profiles on trainer Nick Haness and showjumper Nicolette Hirt, and a look at the Shambala Estate in Bali and the Washington International Horse Show.

» Read The Competitive Equestrian November-December issue