Free webinar: Time for a rethink of equine digestive health

A free webinar on equine digestive health will look at the investigation undertaken by the Veterinary Team at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky, for an alternative to traditional treatment for Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome (EGUS).

The prevalence of gastric ulcers in horses is high across all disciplines and affects overall condition, performance, and behaviour. The Hagyard team sought an alternative to traditional treatment options for EGUS that would be effective and safe for continuous use without altering the GI Ph.

Previous pre-clinical successes with other species drove their investigation that resulted in the creation of a new product for the treatment of EGUS.

Offered by the Webinar Vet, “It’s time to rethink your horse’s digestive health” is being presented by Dr Nathan Slovis, who has published more than 50 manuscripts in both national and international peer-reviewed veterinary journals. He is the editor of both the Atlas of Equine Endoscopy and The Atlas of Diseases/Disorders of the Foal.

» Register for the webinar, on November 23 at 8pm.