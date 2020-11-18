Sporting court upholds suspension of UAE National Federation from the FEI

Share











The United Arab Emirates National Federation will remain suspended from FEI membership until the end of the year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled.

The court, the highest judicial body in the world for sporting-related disputes, upheld the FEI’s suspension in a decision delivered after a two-day hearing via video conference on November 12 and 13.

The hearing was convened following an appeal by the UAE against the suspension imposed by the FEI Board on September 24 this year.

The board imposed the suspension after an investigation into the circumstances around two national Endurance events (CENs) in January and February 2020 — the Sheikh Mohammed Cup and the President’s Cup.

The FEI says they that should have been held as international Endurance events (CEIs) as the number of foreign athletes far exceeded the quota permitted for national events.

“We welcome today’s CAS decision confirming that a violation of the FEI rules occurred which warranted a full suspension of the UAE National Federation’s membership across all disciplines and significant financial penalties,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

He expressed his gratitude to the court for expediting the appeal hearing. The prompt decision meant the FEI was able to provide clarity to its community on the issue before the FEI General Assembly next Monday.

The court decision means the UAE federation remains suspended with respect to all FEI disciplines from September 24 until December 31 this year.

It also ruled that 25% of the prize money awarded at the 2020 Sheikh Mohammed Cup and 5% of the prize money awarded at the 2020 President’s Cup must be paid to the FEI, plus organising dues that would have been payable to the FEI had the events been held as CEIs.

At the request of the parties, and in order to fast-track the ruling, the court provided today’s decision without the full rationale, which will be provided at a later date.