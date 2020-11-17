Webinar: Researchers share their work on “The Pioneer 100 Horse Initiative”

Share











The work of a research project following 100 horses over time is the subject of a webinar from the Morris Animal Foundation, a nonprofit leader in advancing animal health.

The webinar How 100 Horses Are Helping Horses Everywhere Have Healthier Lives will explore the work of “The Pioneer 100 Horse Initiative”, the first project of its kind that aims to create a wellness program to prevent equine disease.

It features Dr Carrie Finno, Associate Professor of Population Health and Reproduction at the University of California, Davis. She’ll discuss how her team is collecting biological samples to correlate findings to disease development and drug metabolism as a gateway to applying precision medicine principles to horses. Webinar attendees will learn more about this unique and impactful project and its potential to proactively save horses’ lives.

» Register for the webinar , on Wednesday, November 18, from 11am to noon (MST).

The webinar will be available for viewing via sign-up after the recording date. The webinar is part of the Foundation’s educational series, “AnimalNEWS 101,” which provides monthly animal health lessons for pet owners and science enthusiasts from a wide range of experts.

Morris Animal Foundation, headquartered in Denver, is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $136 million in studies across a broad range of species.