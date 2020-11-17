British diplomat takes on new role for working horse charity

Share











Home Office International Director Kirsty Hayes has been appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees of international working animal charity Brooke.

Hayes, who served as the Queen’s Ambassador to Portugal from 2014 to 2018, takes over on December 2 from Major General Sir Evelyn Webb-Carter, who was Brooke’s Chair from 2013.

Sir Evelyn said that after seven eventful years as chairman, he was delighted to be handing over to Kirsty Hayes. “I am quite sure she will derive great pride, as I have, in improving the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules across the globe.”

Before becoming a British Ambassador, Hayes was Head of the International Organisation Department in what was then the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where she was responsible for policy on the United Nations, the Commonwealth and was the UK’s lead negotiator at the 2013 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

“I am honoured to accept the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees of Brooke,” Hayes said.

“Brooke has a long and proud history of supporting horses, donkeys and mules around the world, working with communities to ensure sustainable and lasting change. I have followed the excellent work done by the charity for many years, and am delighted to have this opportunity to join its talented and committed staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters in this important cause.”