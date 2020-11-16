World-first mobile eventing game launches

Share











Some of the world’s leading riders and their horses are featured in a newly launched mobile eventing game that takes participants to the heart of the world’s most famous three-day events.

Equestriad World Tour, a free to play mobile title that puts players into the world of equine care and equestrian sports, has been created by Australian mobile games publisher GoGallop Studios.

More than a dozen licensed riders have come together in Equestriad World Tour, where users train their horse to compete in events across the globe.

Players can create their own character in the game, enabling them to live out their virtual eventing dreams. Groom and customize the horse’s look with items purchased from the in-game Tack Shop, which features more than 100 items for players to unlock.

World-famous eventing course designers Mike Etherington-Smith, Mark Phillips and Ian Stark, and a commentary team including the BBC’s Nicole Brown and Spencer Sturmey, and riding legends Lucinda Green and Mary King cap-off the initial veritable who’s who of eventing for Equestriad World Tour.

Craig Laughton, CEO at GoGallop Studios, said the game was the culmination of more than two decades of experience in developing games for equestrian fans. “We are delighted to be bringing this game to a global audience.

“With many real-world licenses, we’re giving fans the detailed immersive gameplay experience they’ve been crying out for, all available to play anytime, anywhere.”

Equestriad World Tour is available now on iOS devices, with a global Android launch coming soon.

