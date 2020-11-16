“Homeless horses” in long wait for the right person

Share











A handful of horses who are ready to be rehomed from animal charity Blue Cross have been waiting for a long time for just the right person to come along.

Several horses at the charity’s animal rehoming centre in Rolleston have been waiting for the next phase in their lives for a year, or even longer in one case.

Four in particular are desperate to find new homes, most as non-ridden companions and one youngster looking for an experienced rider who will develop him into a great all-round riding pony.

Gus is a three-year-old piebald cob. He is 12.2hh and was admitted to Blue Cross via the RSPCA in August 2019. He is looking for a home to mature in until he is at least four, when he can start the backing process to become a driving or riding pony. He can live out 24/7 with access to a shelter, and enjoys company.

The other ponies are looking for homes where they will be ‘companions’ to other horses and are not suitable for riding. Fozzie is a 16-year-old native bay pony who is 14.2hh. He was admitted in 2017 as part of a large group taken in by the RSPCA and has since spent time in a private home on loan and was returned in December 2019. He is looking for a quiet home where he can be pampered and spend time with new friends. He finds stables stressful and would prefer to be living outdoors 24/7.

Verity Anderton-Johnson, Horse Rehoming Coordinator at Blue Cross in Rolleston said: “These are all very special ponies who really deserve to find a home of their own and make new horse pals. Most horses prefer to be part of a group or have some company and we hope to find these four ponies homes where they will have all the love and care they deserve.”

Karate is an 11-year-old warmblood/hunter mare who is 15.3hh. She has been homeless since October 2019 and would love to be spending her days eating and resting alongside field friends.

Selwyn is nine years old and arrived at the centre in October 2019. He is a 12.2hh native chestnut who was quite nervous when he arrived. He had been kept alone in stables for most of his life and was not used to being around other horses. The team has been working very hard with him to overcome his fears and spend time with the other horses at the centre and he is improving daily but will need understanding new owners who can help him settle into a new home.

» To find out more about these ponies looking for a home, and the other horses and cats currently being cared for by Blue Cross in Rolleston, visit www.bluecross.org.uk. Donations via the website towards the care of all the animals at Blue Cross in Rolleston are very welcome.