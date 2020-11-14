The Horse: Commodity or Partner? Free course explores the question

Share











A free course giving participants a deeper understanding of the positive impact of the horse-human bond in the past and present is being offered on a new educational platform from US charity, the Equus Foundation.

Its new Equine Experiential Learning Initiative platform aims to cultivate advocacy on behalf of horses, stimulate volunteerism and inspire a lifelong commitment to horse welfare.

The first module is The Horse: Commodity or Partner?, which is designed to give readers a deeper understanding of the positive impact of the horse-human bond in the past and present.

The human-equine relationship is threaded throughout the fabric of history. Humanity has been able to spread far and wide on the backs of horses — but the carnage of horses at the hands of humans is also well documented. Sadly, horses are still faced with the same challenges, continuing to put their future welfare in jeopardy.

Also, public access and involvement with horses, especially among young people, is declining. The expense and time required for competition are becoming unrealistic for many people. Equine Assisted Services (EAS), based on different collaborative relationships between horses and humans, may offer a more realistic way for people, unable to experience the magic of horses through the traditional means of ownership and competition, to benefit from horses.

“For horses to remain an important part of American life and have a viable future, we need to embrace a fundamental shift in our attitude towards horses — from the horse as a commodity to the horse as an athlete, companion, teacher, and healer,” the foundation said.

