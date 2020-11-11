Equine charity launches £1000 weekly lottery

Share











International animal welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary has launched a new weekly Lottery to raise funds to care for its 7000 resident donkeys and mules in the UK and Europe.

Running every Friday with a jackpot of £1000 each week and a further 32 cash prizes, The Donkey Sanctuary Lottery is regulated by The Gambling Commission

Funds raised will go towards care of its equines, including its latest rescue donkeys Lottie and Lola, who were found struggling to walk because of their severely overgrown and painful hooves.

Lisa McCormack, Head of Fundraising at The Donkey Sanctuary said: “As a charity that relies solely on donations, we fundraise in as many different ways as possible. Playing our new lottery is one way supporters can make a real difference to the lives of donkeys like Lottie and Lola, and possibly win some money for themselves too!

“The funds raised from The Donkey Sanctuary Lottery will go towards our work here in the UK and worldwide too.”

The charity also runs a donkey-facilitated learning programme that helps vulnerable children and adults develop life skills, by connecting with donkeys on an emotional and physical level.

Internationally, The Donkey Sanctuary operates programmes for donkeys and mules working in agriculture, industry and transportation. Some 500 million people worldwide still rely on working donkeys as a lifeline to support their livelihoods.