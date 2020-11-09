Free course on the functional anatomy of the horse’s back

Share











“Functional Anatomy of the Back” is the latest course on offer from the FEI’s Equine Athlete Hub.

The horse’s back plays a central role in almost every aspect of equine biomechanics. The interactions between muscles of the neck, back, trunk and pelvis play a crucial role in making horses the superb athletes that they are.

Topics covered in the course include:

The various functions of the horse’s back.

Which muscles, ligaments and fascia move and stabilise the spine.

How posture affects the movement of the back and the horse as a whole, and

Which muscle groups are important for sustainably carrying a rider’s weight.

The course has been compiled by Dr Marie Dittmann and Dr Isabel Imboden.

The free course can be joined by logging in to the FEI with an FEI ID, or an FEI Campus login.

» Enrol here