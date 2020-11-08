Free magazines for arabian fans and young riders

Share











The autumn 2020 edition of Arab Horse Couture magazine is available to view for free online.

Arab Horse Couture celebrate the arabian breed and focuses on art, culture and style. The latest edition has features on arabian art down under, memories of Patrick Swayze, “half-leasing” a horse, riding in the classical way, and a profile of Australia’s Simeon Stud.

» Read Arab Horse Couture

Young Rider magazine’s latest free “mini digital” issue is out now.

Aimed at “horse-crazy 8 to 15-year-olds”, the November 2020 magazine includes tips on untangling tails, getting stirrup length right, finding the right saferty vest, and avoiding brain blanks while at a show. There’s also a look at how to get into western speed events, as well as a colouring page and lots of other features.

» Read the magazine