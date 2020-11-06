Spanish rescue horses to enjoy new lives in Switzerland

Share











A horse rescue operation in Spain has opened a new branch in Switzerland to enable it to rehome horses there.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is now officially registered and recognised as a charity in Switzerland, and the Easy Horse Care Rescue Switzerland is now operational.

It will enable the charity to start fundraising in Switzerland, and future plans include forming their own stables there.

Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre has more than 120 horses, ponies and donkeys in its care at the Rojales Rescue Centre.

Co-founder Sue Weeding believes Switzerland is an ideal place for her rescued horses to enjoy a new life, with the country being “financially secure, they’ve got grass, clean air, very good animal welfare laws”.

“We feel incredibly lucky and honoured to be given this opportunity to create an association in Switzerland. We are very excited about it and obviously we know we will be able to help many more horses in the future.”

Home checks will be carried out in Switzerland and the charity reserves the right to take the animal back if they feel it is not being cared for correctly.

One such horse who is already on his way to a new life in Switzerland is Lawrence. His story inspired Jasmin Imfeld, who went to the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre for a working holiday experience. The successful program attracted people from around the world before the pandemic hit. Imfield was impressed with what the Weedings were doing, and was at the forefront of helping set up the association in her home country of Switzerland. She will run Easy Horse Care Rescue Switzerland.

In adding the Swiss branch to the operation, Sue Weeding said she felt they would be able to do so much more to help horses and give them a good life. “When you truly rescue you have to ensure that animal is safe and secure for the rest of it’s life and that is why we are so excited about this project,” she said.

The signing of the paperwork could not have come at a more apt time as Sue and Rod Weeding celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Rescue Centre being formed on October 23, after they rescued a horse named Luceiro. Since then, they have dedicated their lives to helping horses.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is the only officially registered horse rescue centre foundation in Spain.