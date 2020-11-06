Be the change: Equine Industry Symposium goes virtual

Share











This year’s Equine Industry Symposium hosted by Equine Guelph in Canada has switched to a new virtual format.

The free event, held each year since 2016 at the University of Guelph, has attracted a growing number of industry professionals that are interested in “being the change” the horse industry needs. The Equine Industry Symposium was born from a desire to have the industry working together in unity, despite the division between disciplines and sectors. Participants and world-renowned guest speakers all come together because they care about horse welfare and a healthy, prosperous industry.

Running from November 16 to 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm (EST), this year’s theme is “Resilience: Rethinking, Restructuring, Re-evaluating due to Covid-19”, focusing on the pandemic and how it has impacted the equine industry. It is being hosted by Guelph’s Bachelor of Bio-Resource Management students majoring in Equine management.

Everyone involved in the horse industry, be it as an owner, competitor, facility manager, discipline specialist, trainer, coach, official, business owner, recreational rider, or any of myriad other roles, face both daily and long-term challenges in sustaining their particular equine pursuits. The welfare and wellbeing of the horse and the long-term health and growth of the industry in all sectors are topics of importance for all equine professionals.

Guest speakers for the symposium include Kristy House from Equestrian Canada, Stewart Everett from the UK Equine Register, and Nic de Brauwere from Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Britain. Also involved is Gayle Ecker, Roly Owers from World Horse Welfare in Britain, and former Equine Canada CEO Akaash Maharaj.

» Advance registration is required and the virtual zoom link will be emailed to the registrants. Delegates from countries other than Canada or the US need to indicate this on their registration. Updated zoom security controls require Guelph to select which countries can participate.