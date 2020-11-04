Webinar to explore equine metabolic syndrome causes and prevention

Share











An interactive webinar on metabolic syndrome and Cushing’s disease in horses is the latest free offering in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Hosted by veterinarian Dr Phoebe Smith, the free interactive webinar “Metabolic and Cushing Syndrome — Understanding Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention” will explore the causes of metabolic disease and how to keep horses happy and healthy without putting them at risk.

If your horse is overweight and has suffered from intermittent bouts of laminitis, or been diagnosed with insulin resistance, he may be suffering from equine metabolic syndrome (EMS).

» Register for the webinar, on November 8, at 7pm (EST) / 4pm (PST).

Phoebe Smith was born and raised in Kentucky, graduating from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1997. Following an internship at Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center and residency training at UC Davis, she was board certified in equine internal medicine in 2003. She has worked as an internist in both the private referral hospital and academic settings and serves on multiple committees for the AAEP and ACVIM.