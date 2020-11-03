Free webinar on recognising pain in the ridden horse with Dr Sue Dyson

Share











Dr Sue Dyson is the guest speaker for this week’s Welfare Wednesday webinar, which is on recognising pain in the ridden horse.

Evolving from prey animals, horses are adept at hiding pain. As riders and carers, we need to learn how we can recognise the sometimes-subtle signs of pain. During the webinar hosted by World Horse Welfare, Dyson, a respected and popular expert in the field of equine pain, will share some of her research into looking at the signs and behaviours horses display when in pain.

Dyson will also discuss the sensitive issue of the impact of rider size on equine performance. Sue will explain the influence that riders can have on their horses and what we, as owners, can do to ensure we are able to assess and recognise signs of discomfort and pain as soon as possible.

Tony Tyler, World Horse Welfare’s Deputy Chief Executive and Director of UK Welfare has worked alongside Dyson on various projects, and will join the webinar for the question and answer session.

» Register for the webinar, on November 4, 7pm (GMT), to take part in the various polls and ask questions during the Q&A.

Sue Dyson qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1980 and then completed an Internship in Large Animal Medicine and Surgery at New Bolton Centre. She then spent a year in private equine practice in Pennsylvania, before returning to Britain to take a position in clinical orthopaedics at the Animal Health Trust – running a clinical referral service for lameness and poor performance, attracting clients from all over the United Kingdom, Ireland and continental Europe for 37 years. From 2019 she has worked as an independent consultant. Sue’s key interests are improving the diagnosis of lameness and poor performance and maximising the opportunity for horses to fulfil their athletic potential at whatever level. She was awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) for a thesis entitled ‘The Differential Diagnosis of Shoulder Lameness in the Horse’ and the RCVS Diploma in Equine Orthopaedics by examination and was awarded a PhD by the University of Helsinki and is recognised as a ‘Specialist in Equine Orthopaedics’ by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. Sue is an Associate of the European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging and a Diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. Sue is also a rider and has produced horses to national level in both eventing and showjumping.

Tony Tyler has spent the last 35 years involved in the horse industry with extensive experience training horses and riders. He has worked in riding schools, as a freelance trainer, BHS Chief Examiner, senior college lecturer and has worked for World Horse Welfare since 1999. Starting in the charity as the Norfolk Centre Manager and being promoted twice he oversees the work of the charity in the UK including the work of the Centres and Field Officers, educational initiatives and liaising with other charities and organisations.