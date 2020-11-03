Experts combine for free webinar on mycotoxin management

Share











A webinar on the management of mycotoxins is taking place later this month and will look at strategies for mycotoxin elimination, mycotoxin detection methods, the effects of mycotoxin in feed on animal health and mycotoxin awareness.

Hosted by multimedia brand All About Feed, the webinar “Mycotoxin Management” is on November 17 at 11am (CET).

Mycotoxins cause severe economic losses worldwide and are a serious risk for the health of all livestock, including horses. Managing mycotoxins is becoming increasingly advanced as detection techniques become more sensitive and specific new tools enter the market to detect toxins at an early stage.

» Register for the webinar

The speakers are:

Julia Laurain, a feed product specialist at Olmix, a nutrition company that specialises in natural algae-based products: “Testing toxin binders with in vivo references models – animals don’t lie!”.