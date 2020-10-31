Live webinar will answer burning questions from horse owners

Share











A panel of experts will answer questions on equine health, pasture management, exercise physiology, manure management, and other topics during a free webinar on Thursday.

It is the first “Ask the Experts” webinar from Rutger’s University Equine Science Center, and takes place on November 5 at 7pm (EDT). Panelists are Michael Fugaro, Karyn Malinowski, Kenneth McKeever, Michael Westendorf, and Carey Williams.

» Register for the webinar

Michael Fugaro, VMD, dACVS is an equine veterinarian and surgeon in New Jwesey. He is an alumni of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine. He completed his large animal internship at the University of Guelph, in Ontario, Canada and a large animal surgical residency at Purdue University. Fugaro is the current President of the NJ Association of Equine Practitioners, an advisory board member for the Rutgers University Board for Equine Advancement (RUBEA), and an alumni representative for the admissions committee for University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Karyn Malinowski, Ph.D. is an alumna of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Science, receiving her undergraduate degree in Animal Sciences in 1975; Graduate School of New Brunswick, receiving her master’s degree in Animal Sciences in 1983; and the Graduate School of New Brunswick and the University of Medicine and Dentistry NJ, receiving her Ph.D. in Zoology 1986. She is a Founding Director of the Rutgers University Equine Science Center.

Kenneth McKeever, Ph.D., FACSM, FAPS earned his Ph.D. in Animal Physiology at the University of Arizona where he also managed the University Horse Center and Quarter Horse breeding program. Upon completing his Ph.D. McKeever served for two years as a National Academies of Sciences-National Research Council Resident Research Associate in the Cardiovascular Research Lab at the NASA Ames Research Center in California. From 1987 to 1994 McKeever developed and coordinated research at the Equine Exercise Physiology Laboratory at the Ohio State University. In 1995 he joined the Faculty in the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University as an Associate Professor and proceeded to build, develop, and coordinate one of the most active Equine Exercise Physiology laboratories in the USA.

Michael Westendorf, Ph.D. is an Extension Specialist in Animal Sciences at Rutgers University where he has been employed since 1993. Westendorf is originally from Idaho where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Idaho in 1980. He received his Master’s degree in 1988 and his Ph.D. in 1992, both degrees were in Animal Science from the University of Kentucky. Westendorf conducts research and extension programs in the uses of food byproducts as animal feeds and the environmental sustainability of livestock farms.

Carey Williams, Ph.D. earned her doctorate degree with an emphasis on equine nutrition and exercise physiology in June 2003 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She holds a master’s degree in equine nutrition, also from Virginia Tech, and a bachelor’s degree in Equine Science from Colorado State University. She joined Rutgers University in July 2003 as its Equine Extension Specialist, and Associate Director of Outreach for the Equine Science Center taking an active role in teaching, conducting research and working with the equine and academic communities to ensure the viability of the horse industry in New Jersey.