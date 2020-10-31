Rider at centre of “electric spur” allegations suspended

Share











The FEI has opened disciplinary proceedings against US showjumper Andrew Kocher following allegations that he has used electric spurs on horses in international and national events, and during training.

Kocher has been provisionally suspended from October 28, meaning that he is ineligible to participate in any FEI Events. The US Equestrian Federation has also made Kocher ineligible to participate in any national events.

The proceedings by the FEI Tribunal are in accordance with Article 30 of the Internal Regulations of the FEI Tribunal for multiple alleged breaches of the FEI General Regulations, including Article 142, which prohibits horse abuse.

Kocher had been notified by the FEI’s legal department on June 29 that an investigation was under way following allegations of him using electric spurs reported to the independent Equestrian Community Integrity Unit (ECIU).