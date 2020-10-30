Equus Film Festival goes virtual with 50+ horse movies

Share











More than 50 films from 16 countries celebrating the horse are being screened by this year’s Equus Film & Arts Fest Virtual Event.

Viewers will be able to watch in the comfort of your own home this year, and organisers are hosting Zoom interviews with more than 30 filmmakers and 50 authors, as well as artists, podcasters and bloggers.

The films featuring in the festival will be revealed next week, and tickets go on sale from Sunday, November 1.

A Virtual Pop-Up Gallery will be on the Equus website, and visitors will be able to watch the films and then listen to the filmmakers as they discuss their projects on the website.

The festival was founded in 2013 by Lisa Diersen, and she was joined by Diana De Rosa in 2015 as co-organiser of the New York City event.

The pair continue their passionate mission of being the best equestrian film and arts festival in the world. “We must “Pony On” because storytelling and filmmaking, art and literary creation never stop and we support those hard-working storytellers, no matter their medium towards future success.”