New role for renowned horse breeding specialist

Internationally renowned equine reproductive expert Katrin Hinrichs did not get a rousing welcome to her new role as Chair of Clinical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center. That’s because the school was about to shut down in response to the Covid-19 pandemic when Hinrichs started at Penn Vet on March 1.

But staff got the chance to learn more about Hinrichs from a video interview (above) by Vice Dean for Research and Academic Resources Dr Phillip Scott.

Hinrichs has authored or co-authored more than 325 research publications, and has received many awards and honors, including the Simmet Prize for Assisted Reproduction from the International Congress of Animal Reproduction (2016), the most prestigious award in the field of animal reproductive science. Among her achievements are producing the first cloned horse in North America and developing the medical standard for effective intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro culture for embryo production in horses.

She received her DVM from the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California at Davis in 1978, and completed her residency in Reproductive Studies at Penn Vet’s Hofmann Center for Animal Reproduction at New Bolton Center, where she also served as lecturer.

Hinrichs entered Penn’s graduate program, earning a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences in 1988. She subsequently joined the faculty at Tufts University’s School of Veterinary Medicine as an Assistant then Associate Professor, where she headed the Theriogenology and then Large Animal Clinical Sciences sections. Hinrichs later went on to join the faculty at Texas A&M, where she was Professor and Patsy Link Chair in Mare Reproductive Studies. In 2015 she was named a Regents Professor at Texas A&M, the highest honor bestowed by the Texas A&M University System on faculty members.

When the Department Chair position opened up at New Bolton Center, she was inspired to return to PennVet, the institution that launched her career in academia and set her on a course as a specialist in equine assisted reproduction.

Since her arrival, Hinrichs has worked to provide strong leadership during the Phase I and II research resumption effort at Penn Vet. Together with her colleagues,Hinrichs has planned and implemented pandemic-related research resumption practices at New Bolton Center that have ensured that research is able to move forward in a safe manner.